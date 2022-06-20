Bharat Bandh Security beefed up at Man Singh Road in wake of Congress protest

Security beefed up at Man Singh Road on June 20 ahead of Congress' protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi as well as in wake of Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before ED on June 20 - on day 4 - for questioning in connection with the National Herald case.