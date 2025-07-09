Bharat Bandh INDIA Bloc Leaders Burn Tyres Block Roads To Support Bihar Bandh

Bharat Bandh: INDIA Bloc Leaders Burn Tyres, Block Roads To Support 'Bihar Bandh' Members of RJD's students' wing block the train tracks at Jehanabad railway station, supporting 'Bharat Bandh' called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates. INDIA Bloc supporters took to streets to protest against Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. Mahagathbandhan leaders burn tyres and block roads supporting 'Bihar Bandh' on July 09. Special Intensive Revision is aimed at revising voter list in Bihar ahead of upcoming assembly elections. #biharbandh #bharatbandh