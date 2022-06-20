Bharat Bandh Heavy traffic snarls on Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border

Commuters faced heavy traffic jams at Noida-Delhi link road at Chilla border on June 20 as police begin checking in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’. The Bharat Bandh call was given by some organisations against the recently introduced ‘Agnipath Scheme’. Speaking about the situation, Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said, “Checking is underway at the border. We will ensure that no protester can cross the border and hamper the law and order situation in Delhi. We are coordinating with the Delhi Police. We are conducting checking based on inputs received from Delhi Police.”