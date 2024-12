Bhagwant Mann to be AAPs CM candidate for Punjab polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann has been named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, said the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on January 18. “Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections,” Arvind Kejriwal said. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.