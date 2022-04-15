‘Bhagwa JNU’ posters saffron flags removed from JNU

Saffron flags and banners were removed outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on April 15. Posters reading ‘Bhagwa JNU’ have also been removed from the premises. Delhi Police assured that suitable legal action will be taken against the perpetrators. This comes in the wake of a recent clash between students inside the campus on Ram Navami.