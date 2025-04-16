BGMI BAN News Krafton Rejects BGMI Data Breach Allegations in Indian Legal Case I Gaming

BGMI Data Breach? Krafton hits back hard against explosive legal allegations. Krafton on March 15 denied allegations raised in India over unauthorised sale of user information. The company's response came amid pending legal proceedings in Maharashtra. Additionally, User of the company's mobile game BGMI filed a police complaint in September The user has accused the local subsidiary of violating a user agreement by allegedly disclosing and selling personal information of players on Telegram. Reportedly, Krafton headquarters in South Korea said it has conducted an internal investigation into the matter and found the claims to be baseless. The final judgement on the writ petitions filed by Krafton India is still pending