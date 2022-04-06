Better late than never says Piyush Goyal on India-Australia trade deal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on April 06 while underlining the significance of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, said that even though the agreement was signed a bit late but it’s "better late than never." Appreciating the pace at which the trade deal was concluded between the countries, Goyal said, "Even though you are late but it’s good that you are there. That's the sentiment that the India-Australia agreement has. better late than never."