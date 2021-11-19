Better late than never Punjab Dy CM Randhawa on repeal of farm laws

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal three farm laws, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on November 19 said that its better late than never. “Farmers were agitating for 11 months. Around 700 farmers died. Better late than never. Government of India accepted its mistake and repealed the farm laws. I welcome this. Government should also help the 700 families who lost their loved ones, as Punjab Government did,” he added.