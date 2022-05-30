Search icon
Better connectivity is key for overall prosperity of our region: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the 3rd edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022 on May 30 in Guwahati said that the better corporation and connectivity with judicial use of natural resources is key for overall prosperity of our region. “In the repeatedly changing geopolitical scenario of the world today, better corporation and connectivity with judicial use of natural resources is key for overall prosperity of our region,” he said.

