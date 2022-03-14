Best out of Waste! Jabalpur-based artist makes sculptures using scrap

Amit Sinha, an artist from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh made sculptures out of waste material. He is a painter by profession. Speaking to ANI, Amit Sinha said, “It’s called scrap metal art. I use parts of cars, bikes to make sculptures. I am a painter by profession and got inspiration to make such sculptures from my father who is a welder.”