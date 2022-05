Berlin: Indian-origin girl elated to get appreciation from PM Modi on her painting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Berlin on May 02, a girl named Manya got an autograph from PM Modi as she presented a painting of him. She told it was a wonderful experience meeting him. “It was a wonderful experience meeting Prime Minister Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me ‘Shabash’,” said Manya to ANI.