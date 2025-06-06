Bengaluru Stampede Karnataka Govt Suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner Hands Over Case To CID

Karnataka govt suspends Bengaluru police commissioner over Chinnaswamy stadium stampede. CM Siddaramaiah also announced a one-man commission to probe into what triggered the deadly stampede that killed 11. Several other high ranking officials such as ACP, DCP, and Circle Police Inspector have also been suspended. Along with judicial inquiry, a CID investigation has also been ordered. The FIRs and investigation have been handed over to CID. 'Both investigations can proceed simultaneously without any conflict,' said Siddaramaiah.