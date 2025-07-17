Bengaluru Stampede Karnataka Blames RCB For Stampede Cites Virat Kohlis Video

Karnataka govt holds RCB responsible for the stampede that killed 11 outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a report to the High Court, the govt said a video appeal by Virat Kohli and open invites on social media triggered the massive crowd on June 4. Organiser DNA Entertainment Networks only informed police about the event but did not seek formal permission, violating 2009 city guidelines. Police had denied permission, but RCB went ahead with promotions, drawing over 3 lakh people. Chaos escalated after organisers suddenly announced entry passes at 3:14 pm on the event day, contradicting earlier free-entry claims. The crowd panic led to a stampede-like situation; seven police personnel were also injured. RCB, DNA, and KSCA were blamed for poor coordination and inadequate gate management. The govt has ordered magisterial and judicial probes, filed FIRs, and taken action against senior officials.