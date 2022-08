Bengaluru shopkeeper says, national flag’s demand has soared

In regards to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, there is a nationwide demand for the National Flags. A shopkeeper from Bengaluru said, “There is a rise in demand for Tricolour in view of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by PM Modi. We are happy to support customers and wish that this campaign gains greater momentum in coming years.”