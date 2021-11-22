Bengaluru Heavy rains lead to severe waterlogging rescue operation underway

As heavy rains continued, severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru on November 22. Fire and rescue personnel, teams of SDRF reached on the spot to evacuate the locals. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “We have made arrangements and called SDRF teams to give emergency supplies to the residents.”