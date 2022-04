Bengaluru: Devotees takeout procession on occasion of Ram Navam

A procession was taken out on April 10 by devotees in Padmanabhanagar area of Bengaluru on the occasion of Ram Navami. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Karnataka Minister R Ashoka also joined the procession. Ram Navami is celebrated on last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark birth of Lord Rama.