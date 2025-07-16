Bengaluru College Horror Female Student Raped And Blackmailed 2 Professors Among 3 Held

Bengaluru College Horror: Female Student Raped And Blackmailed, 2 Professors Among 3 Held A shocking incident has emerged from a reputed college in Bengaluru where a female student was allegedly raped, blackmailed, and repeatedly threatened. Police have arrested three individuals, including two lecturers, following a formal complaint filed by the survivor. The case has triggered outrage, raising serious concerns about student safety on campus.