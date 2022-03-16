Bengal will be next Kashmir, if Hindus don’t fight for their existence: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on March 16 took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that West Bengal will be the next Kashmir, if the Hindus of Bengal do not fight for their existence. This came after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. “Those who are talking about banning 'The Kashmir Files' today are trying to mislead the country. It should be shown till the village chaupal. I am saying that today, Mamata Banerjee has the same role as politicians in Kashmir once had,” said Giriraj Singh. “Bengal will be the next Kashmir, if the Hindus of Bengal do not fight for their existence. There are dozens of districts, not just one district. There is a threat of radicalisation within the country. We are less threatened by Muslims, more threatened by Muslim fundamentalists,” said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.