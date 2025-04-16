Bengal Violence Victim Sourav Saha About Murshidabad violence Says My Shop Was Set On Fire

Speaking over Murshidabad violence, Victim Sourav Saha said, “When I came here this morning, I saw that my entire store was burnt. My shop was fine yesterday, He further said Locals distinguished the fire. Further he informed Material worth Rs 10-12 laksh have been burnt”. He said, “This was a cosmetic shop. When I came here this morning, I saw that my entire store was burnt. My shop was fine yesterday. Locals distinguished the fire. Material worth Rs 10-12 laksh have been burnt. I want whoever is responsible should be punished. I have also registered a complaint at the Police Station”.