Bengal Violence UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams CM Mamata Banerjee I Waqf Protest Murshidabad Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government following violent protests in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking at a public rally in Hardoi, Adityanath accused the Bengal CM of staying silent while the state is in turmoil, stating, "Bengal is burning." He emphasized a strong stance on rioters, saying the only effective response is force, remarking, "Danda is the only treatment for rioters." Adityanath also invoked a Hindi proverb to stress his point, accusing the Bengal government of allowing lawlessness under the guise of secularism.