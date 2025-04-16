Bengal Violence Survivor Rupa Mandal Shares Her Terrifying Ordeal Looting Attacking Us’

Bengal Violence: Speaking over Murshidabad violence, Victim Rupa Mandal, a person staying at the relief camp, said, "It has been 4 days since we are here. Our entire house was set on fire. We were having lunch and suddenly, some people entered inside and started looting and attacking us. BSF personnel took us here to the relief camp. We want compensation for our house..." Victim Keshav Mandal said, "We came here on Saturday, 12th April. Everything in our house was burnt. We don't know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back. People from our nearby villages have come here today..."Notably relief camp has been set up in Malda's Par Lalpur for the people who left Samserganj-Dhuliyan in Murshidabad after violence broke out there during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.