Bengal Violence Maulana Sajid Rashidi Speaks Out On Murshidabad Violence Waqf Law Case In SC

Bengal Violence: Ahead of the hearing of the petition of the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, the president of All India Imam Association Maulana Mohd. Sajid Rashidi blamed the people who are filing the petition in the top court, for instigating Muslims across the country.Exclusively speaking to ANI, Maulana Sajid Rashidi demanded to check the background of the people who are filing the petition to unravel how much Waqf property they are holding.