Bengal Violence Bangladeshi Infiltrators Involved In Murshidabad Violence Sources Reveal Details

Initial investigation into Bengal's Murshidabad anti-Waqf violence suggests involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants. Sources said this is the report that Union Home Ministry has received. Three people died in the violence and arson in Murshidabad and many have lost their homes. More than 200 people have been arrested, but locals are still shaken. Violence also rocked South 24 Parganas as ISF supporters clashed with police. Videos showed police motorbikes being set on fire and an overturned police bus.