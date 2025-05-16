Bengal Teachers’ Protest Outside West Bengal Education Department Office Turns Violent

A teachers’ protest outside the West Bengal Education Department office in Kolkata turned violent, escalating tensions between demonstrators and law enforcement. The protest, organized to demand pending appointments and regularization of jobs, saw hundreds of teaching aspirants clashing with police as barricades were broken and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd. Visuals from the scene show chaos and scuffles, with several injuries reported. The situation highlights growing unrest among job-seeking educators in the state.