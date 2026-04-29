Bengal Records 3997 Voter Turnout By 11 Am In Phase 2 Of Assembly Polls

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman reported the highest turnout at 44.50 per cent, followed closely by Hooghly with 43.12 per cent. Among key urban constituencies, Kolkata North registered 38.39 per cent polling, while Kolkata South saw 36.78 per cent turnout. Nadia district also recorded a strong participation rate of 40.34 per cent.