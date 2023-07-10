Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3051056
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Bengal panchayat polls: Fresh violence erupts in Cooch Behar as repolling underway in 696 booths

cre Trending Videos


Two days after panchayat elections in West Bengal plunged into chaos, fresh violence broke out in Cooch Behar ahead of repolling in 696 booths across 19 districts of the state on July 10.

cre Recommended Videos
cre Recommended Videos Mobile

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta, know how it will work
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.