Bengal Panchayat Polls: Amid counting, crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

After violence-tainted polling for the three-tier panchayat elections, the counting of votes began amid tight security on July 11 in West Bengal. Incidents of ballot boxes being looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence, in several places marred polling. Amid counting as well, ruckus erupts at several places.

