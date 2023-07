Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

10 dead in violence as Bengal votes for panchayat polls, Trinamool-BJP blame game. PM Modi Lays Foundation For Rs 6100 Crore Infra Projects In Poll-Bound Telangana. 'He has realised his mistake': Urination case victim wants accused man released.

