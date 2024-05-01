Bengal News Why Was Chandranath Rath Tracked For 3 Days

A professional hit, a fake number plate, and a 40-minute wait for death. What really happened on the night of May 6 in Bengal? Just 48 hours after the historic Bengal election results, a chilling crime has sent shockwaves across the state. Chandranath Rath, the close aide and personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, was executed in what police call a "highly planned ambush." This wasn't just a murder, it was a professional operation.