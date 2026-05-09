Bengal News Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal CM In Historic Feat For BJP | TMC
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the West Bengal CM. Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Ashok Kirtania took oath as ministers in the new govt. PM Modi, Union ministers, Chief Ministers from several states attended the event.
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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the West Bengal CM. Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Ashok Kirtania took oath as ministers in the new govt. PM Modi, Union ministers, Chief Ministers from several states attended the event.