Bengal News Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murdered How Toll Plaza Mistake Caught Professional Killers

A shocking murder, an interstate manhunt, and a digital footprint they didn't see coming. In this video, we break down the complete timeline of the Chandranath Rath murder case, the close aide and PA to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. What seemed like a perfect crime was derailed by a single UPI payment at a toll booth near Kolkata. We take you through the dramatic joint operation by the West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh Police that led to the arrest of three professional hitmen: Vishal Srivastava, Raj Singh, and Mayank Mishra.