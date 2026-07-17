Bengal News: 'Leave With All Your Belongings' Mamata Banerjee's Brutal Message On Deserters

Bengal News Leave With All Your Belongings Mamata Banerjees Brutal Message On Deserters
After Bengal's political setback Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers and leaders. She asked unhappy leaders to leave with all their belongings. Mamata said nobody should remain inside the party under pressure.
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After Bengal's political setback Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers and leaders. She asked unhappy leaders to leave with all their belongings. Mamata said nobody should remain inside the party under pressure.