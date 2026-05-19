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Updated: May 19, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Bengal News Jahangir Khan Quits Re-Poll Battle Amid BJP TMC War

West Bengal politics has turned explosive ahead of the crucial Falta re-poll after Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan suddenly withdrew his nomination. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mocked the move, claiming Jahangir lacked support even for polling agents, while TMC accused authorities of arresting over 100 party workers and ignoring repeated complaints. The Election Commission had earlier cancelled voting across all 285 polling stations in Falta citing severe electoral offences, EVM tampering, voter intimidation and fake voting allegations. With BJP already ending TMC’s 15-year rule in Bengal by winning 207 seats, the Falta battle has now become a major political showdown

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West Bengal politics has turned explosive ahead of the crucial Falta re-poll after Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan suddenly withdrew his nomination. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mocked the move, claiming Jahangir lacked support even for polling agents, while TMC accused authorities of arresting over 100 party workers and ignoring repeated complaints. The Election Commission had earlier cancelled voting across all 285 polling stations in Falta citing severe electoral offences, EVM tampering, voter intimidation and fake voting allegations. With BJP already ending TMC’s 15-year rule in Bengal by winning 207 seats, the Falta battle has now become a major political showdown

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