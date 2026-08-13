Bengal News Inconsistent With Dignity; Bengal Withdraws State Award From Ananta Maharaj

The West Bengal government has officially withdrawn and annulled the Banga Bibhushan—the state's highest civilian honour—conferred upon BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Nagendra Ray, widely known as Ananta Maharaj. The decision follows a major political controversy after Ray made derogatory remarks regarding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and questioned the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) in India's freedom struggle. The official government order stated that retaining the award was "inconsistent with the dignity, prestige, and institutional purpose" of the honour.