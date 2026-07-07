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Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Bengal News How Much Were You Sold Saayoni Ghosh Faced Gaddar Chants During Baruipur Visit

High drama and massive public outrage erupted in West Bengal’s Baruipur on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh and MLA Ritabrata Banerjee faced a furious crowd. The rebel leaders, who have recently been challenging Mamata Banerjee’s leadership within the TMC, were greeted with fierce "gaddar" (traitor), "go back", and "chor" (thief) slogans by locals. The angry confrontation occurred when the Jadavpur MP arrived in South 24 Parganas to meet the grieving family of an 11-year-old rape-murder victim.

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High drama and massive public outrage erupted in West Bengal’s Baruipur on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh and MLA Ritabrata Banerjee faced a furious crowd. The rebel leaders, who have recently been challenging Mamata Banerjee’s leadership within the TMC, were greeted with fierce "gaddar" (traitor), "go back", and "chor" (thief) slogans by locals. The angry confrontation occurred when the Jadavpur MP arrived in South 24 Parganas to meet the grieving family of an 11-year-old rape-murder victim.

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