Bengal News Ex-TMC MLA Arrested In RG Kar Case Over Hurried Cremation Of Victim | RG Kar News

West Bengal News: Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Arrested In RG Kar Case Over 'Hurried Cremation' Of Victim | Big News from Bengal Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested in RG Kar cremation case.Arrest linked to alleged hurried cremation of RG Kar victim.Victim’s father’s complaint triggered fresh Khardah police case.FIR also names Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee.Family alleges cremation blocked chance of second post-mortem.Police examine signatures on disputed cremation consent documents.Body allegedly overtook two others waiting at Panihati crematorium