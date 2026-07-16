Bengal News Big Setback For Mamata Koel Mallick Resigns As TMC MP Meets BJP Leader!

The political crisis inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has deepened. Actor-turned-politician Koel Mallick (Rukmini Mallick) has officially resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP, delivering a major blow to the party's strength in the Upper House just ahead of the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament. Inside Bengal's Political Storm:The Resignation: Koel Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi to submit her resignation letter, requesting it be accepted with immediate effect. The BJP Connection: Minutes after stepping down, she met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his Delhi residence, sparking strong buzz that she is set to join the BJP. TMC's Growing Exodus: Mallick is now the fourth TMC Rajya Sabha MP to resign recently. She follows in the footsteps of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, who all quit the party to join the BJP. Mamata Reacts: Reacting to the sudden exit, a defiant Mamata Banerjee dared other potential defectors to leave the party before the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas' rally.