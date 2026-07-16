FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Stampede-Like Chaos Erupts As Massive Crowd Surge

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Stampede-Like Chaos Erupts As Massive Crowd Surge

Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, netizens brutally troll him

Bengal News: Big Setback For Mamata, Koel Mallick Resigns As TMC MP, Meets BJP Leader!

Bengal News: Big Setback For Mamata, Koel Mallick Resigns As TMC MP, Meets BJP Leader!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Bengal News Big Setback For Mamata Koel Mallick Resigns As TMC MP Meets BJP Leader!

The political crisis inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has deepened. Actor-turned-politician Koel Mallick (Rukmini Mallick) has officially resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP, delivering a major blow to the party's strength in the Upper House just ahead of the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament. Inside Bengal's Political Storm:The Resignation: Koel Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi to submit her resignation letter, requesting it be accepted with immediate effect. The BJP Connection: Minutes after stepping down, she met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his Delhi residence, sparking strong buzz that she is set to join the BJP. TMC's Growing Exodus: Mallick is now the fourth TMC Rajya Sabha MP to resign recently. She follows in the footsteps of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, who all quit the party to join the BJP. Mamata Reacts: Reacting to the sudden exit, a defiant Mamata Banerjee dared other potential defectors to leave the party before the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas' rally.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

The political crisis inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has deepened. Actor-turned-politician Koel Mallick (Rukmini Mallick) has officially resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP, delivering a major blow to the party's strength in the Upper House just ahead of the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament. Inside Bengal's Political Storm:The Resignation: Koel Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi to submit her resignation letter, requesting it be accepted with immediate effect. The BJP Connection: Minutes after stepping down, she met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his Delhi residence, sparking strong buzz that she is set to join the BJP. TMC's Growing Exodus: Mallick is now the fourth TMC Rajya Sabha MP to resign recently. She follows in the footsteps of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, who all quit the party to join the BJP. Mamata Reacts: Reacting to the sudden exit, a defiant Mamata Banerjee dared other potential defectors to leave the party before the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas' rally.

koel mallick resigns
koel mallick tmc bjp
rukmini mallick rajya sabha resignation
tmc mp resigns today
west bengal political crisis 2026
koel mallick bhupender yadav meeting
mamata banerjee setback today
tmc rebel leaders list
west bengal bjp news
madan mitra joins rebel tmc
ritabrata banerjee rebel camp
sukhendu sekhar ray bjp
sushmita dev bjp rajya sabha
prakash chik baraik resignation
bengal rajya sabha bypolls 2026
ncpi tmc merge
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET-UG 2026 retest results declared by NTA: Here's how to check it online
NEET-UG 2026 retest results declared by NTA: Here's how to check
Rohit Sharma set for emotional Lord's farewell? Shock report sparks ODI retirement buzz
Rohit Sharma set for emotional Lord's farewell? Report sparks retirement buzz
Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'
Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, netizens brutally troll him
Chhattisgarh set to become first state with risk-based business approvals
Chhattisgarh set to become first state with risk-based business approvals
The Odyssey movie review: Christopher Nolan crafts visual masterpiece with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, but also insults Greek mythology
The Odyssey review: Nolan crafts masterpiece, but also insults Greek mytholgy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement