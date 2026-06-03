Bengal News Abhishek Has No Role; TMCS LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee
Ritabrata Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee remains Trinamool's supreme leader. He claimed the rebellion is not against Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata further asserted that Abhishek Banerjee has no Assembly role.
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Ritabrata Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee remains Trinamool's supreme leader. He claimed the rebellion is not against Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata further asserted that Abhishek Banerjee has no Assembly role.