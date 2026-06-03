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Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

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Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Bengal News Abhishek Has No Role; TMCS LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee

Ritabrata Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee remains Trinamool's supreme leader. He claimed the rebellion is not against Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata further asserted that Abhishek Banerjee has no Assembly role.

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Ritabrata Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee remains Trinamool's supreme leader. He claimed the rebellion is not against Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata further asserted that Abhishek Banerjee has no Assembly role.

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