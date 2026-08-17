FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UGC-NET Retest Announced: Fresh Exam Dates for English, Commerce, and Sociology

UGC-NET Retest Announced: Fresh Exam Dates for English, Commerce, and Sociology

20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals

20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares

Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong?

Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

Bengal Hotel Fire 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong

Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong? Heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in West Bengal's Tarapith early this morning as a massive fire engulfed a four-storey hotel, claiming the lives of at least seven guests and leaving several others injured. The blaze broke out around 5:00 AM on the ground floor while most guests were asleep. Thick toxic smoke rapidly engulfed the upper floors, trapping panicked visitors who struggled to find an escape route. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong?

Heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in West Bengal's Tarapith early this morning as a massive fire engulfed a four-storey hotel, claiming the lives of at least seven guests and leaving several others injured.

The blaze broke out around 5:00 AM on the ground floor while most guests were asleep. Thick toxic smoke rapidly engulfed the upper floors, trapping panicked visitors who struggled to find an escape route. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.

Bengal news
hotel fire erupted
tarapith news
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals
20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares
Siddharth receives special praise from late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle for Operation Safed Sagar: 'Ek jhalak dekhte hi...'
Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle lauds Siddharth for Operation Safed Sagar
Amit Malviya out, Deepak Mhaskey in: BJP’s big IT cell shake-up
Amit Malviya out, Deepak Mhaskey in: BJP’s big IT cell shake-up
Watch: Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copy Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step at Mirzapur event, netizens say, 'Gen Z se influence...'
Watch: Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copy Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step
From Smriti Irani’s return to Ram Madhav’s new role: Nitin Nabin’s big BJP reshuffle
From Smriti Irani’s return to Ram Madhav’s new role: Nabin’s big BJP reshuffle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement