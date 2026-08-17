Bengal Hotel Fire 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong

Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Dead As Massive Fire Rips Through Tarapith Hotel | What Went Wrong? Heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in West Bengal's Tarapith early this morning as a massive fire engulfed a four-storey hotel, claiming the lives of at least seven guests and leaving several others injured. The blaze broke out around 5:00 AM on the ground floor while most guests were asleep. Thick toxic smoke rapidly engulfed the upper floors, trapping panicked visitors who struggled to find an escape route. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.