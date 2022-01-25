Bengal govt officers ‘playing with fire’ by forgetting rule of law: Governor Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 25 lashed out at State government and said that the officers have forgotten rule of law and playing with fire. “West Bengal government officers (in the state) have forgotten rules. Their actions are far distanced from constitutional norms and their conduct regulations. They are playing with fire. They are under the wrong impression if they think what can the man in Raj Bhavan do,” he added.