Bengal Election Watch Shocking Video Massive Chaos At Bengal Polling Booths

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INDIA
West Bengal Phase 2 polls have turned violent! As 142 seats go to the polls today, reports of clashes, vandalism, and crude bomb recoveries are surfacing from across the state. From a BJP agent being attacked in Nadia to scuffles between ISF and TMC workers in Khanakul, the "Final Fight" for Bengal has taken a dangerous turn.
West Bengal Phase 2 polls have turned violent! As 142 seats go to the polls today, reports of clashes, vandalism, and crude bomb recoveries are surfacing from across the state. From a BJP agent being attacked in Nadia to scuffles between ISF and TMC workers in Khanakul, the "Final Fight" for Bengal has taken a dangerous turn.