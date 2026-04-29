Bengal Election Watch Shocking Video Massive Chaos At Bengal Polling Booths

West Bengal Phase 2 polls have turned violent! As 142 seats go to the polls today, reports of clashes, vandalism, and crude bomb recoveries are surfacing from across the state. From a BJP agent being attacked in Nadia to scuffles between ISF and TMC workers in Khanakul, the "Final Fight" for Bengal has taken a dangerous turn.