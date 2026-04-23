Bengal Election: Violence Returns Again | Why Bengal Polls Turn Violent Every Time? Pattern Decoded

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INDIA
Violence has once again returned during the West Bengal Assembly elections, with Phase 1 voting witnessing clashes, crude bomb incidents, and allegations of voter intimidation across multiple districts. As Phase 1 concludes and further rounds of voting approach, the key question remains — why do Bengal elections continue to turn violent, and can this cycle be broken?