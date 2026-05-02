Bengal Election SC Closes TMC Plea Backs EC On Exclusion Of State Staff From Vote Counting Duty
The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) challenging the Chief Electoral Officer's decision to deploy only Central government employees as vote-counting supervisors for the assembly elections in West Bengal.
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The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) challenging the Chief Electoral Officer's decision to deploy only Central government employees as vote-counting supervisors for the assembly elections in West Bengal.