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Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight, says 'it's nobody's business': 'I chose not to bounce back'

Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight

'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row, shares what really happened

'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row

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Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

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Updated: May 02, 2026, 01:07 PM IST

Bengal Election SC Closes TMC Plea Backs EC On Exclusion Of State Staff From Vote Counting Duty

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) challenging the Chief Electoral Officer's decision to deploy only Central government employees as vote-counting supervisors for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

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The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) challenging the Chief Electoral Officer's decision to deploy only Central government employees as vote-counting supervisors for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

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Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight, says 'it's nobody's business': 'I chose not to bounce back'
Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight
'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row, shares what really happened
'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama takes Toxic release date, will now clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama takes Toxic release date
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Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shares first photos from intimate Tirupati wedding
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