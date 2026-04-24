Bengal Election Amit Shah Lauds Voter Turnout Predicts BJP Win | Bengal Polls 2026| TMC | Congress

'Did not want to be part of': Raghav Chadha reveals real reason behind leaving AAP
Raghav Chadha to join BJP along with several other AAP MPs
IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play as impact player? CSK gives big update on Thala’s role
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1: Can BJP really win 110 of 152 seats, as Amit Shah claims? Ground signals explained
Watch: Akash Ambani storms out, signals fans to leave as Mumbai Indians suffer massive defeat vs CSK
Salman Khan drops mahurat glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally film, promises fans returning on Eid: 'Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega'
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to give smart cards to construction workers to plug fund leakage, check details
Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash he got for praising Tamannaah Bhatia's 'doodiya badan': 'If you felt bad, I will touch your feet'
Who is Marcus Couto? The umpire and schoolmate behind Tendulkar-Kambli’s iconic 664-run partnership
Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
INDIA
Following the high voter turnout recorded in phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would win 110 of the 154 seats that went to polls.