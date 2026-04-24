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Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Bengal Election Amit Shah Lauds Voter Turnout Predicts BJP Win | Bengal Polls 2026| TMC | Congress

Following the high voter turnout recorded in phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would win 110 of the 154 seats that went to polls.

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Following the high voter turnout recorded in phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would win 110 of the 154 seats that went to polls.

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'Did not want to be part of': Raghav Chadha reveals real reason behind leaving AAP
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Raghav Chadha quits AAP, set to join BJP along with several other Rajya Sabha MPs
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