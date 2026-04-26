Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Targets TMC, Predicts Big Loss In Bengal Polls | West Bengal Election

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INDIA
At a high-octane rally in Bangaon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the party’s "arrogance was shattered" following the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. Addressing a massive crowd, the PM claimed that the record voter turnout in Phase 1 is a decisive signal from the people of Bengal against years of alleged corruption and misgovernance. He predicted that the momentum would only grow in the second phase, ensuring a historic victory for the BJP and the realization of "Sonar Bangla." The Prime Minister emphasized that the "immense public frustration" over broken promises and institutional issues has reached a tipping point. He accused the TMC leadership of being detached from the ground reality, stating that the wave of change visible in Bangaon is a precursor to an imminent defeat for the ruling dispensation. This rally is being seen as a critical turning point in the BJP's campaign strategy, focusing heavily on accountability and the developmental aspirations of the Bengali electorate.