Bengal Election 2026 PM Modi Predicts BJP Win After Phase 1 Wave | West Bengal Elections 2026

Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi Predicts BJP Win After Phase 1 Wave | West Bengal Elections 2026 Following the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that the initial polling trends signal a significant "wave of change" across the state. Speaking at a major rally, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in a decisive BJP victory, suggesting that the high voter turnout in key constituencies reflects the public's desire to move beyond the current administration. He emphasized that the enthusiasm seen at the booths is a clear indication that the people of Bengal are ready for a new era of governance focused on development and security. The first phase of the elections, which covers critical districts, is being closely watched as a bellwether for the entire state. PM Modi noted that the peaceful yet determined participation of voters demonstrates a rejection of "politics of fear" and a shift toward the BJP’s vision for "Sonar Bangla." As the state prepares for the subsequent phases of polling, the Prime Minister’s remarks have further energized the party cadre and set a high-stakes tone for the remainder of the electoral battle. This video analyzes the impact of Phase 1 voting patterns, the key issues driving voters to the booths, and the strategic importance of the Prime Minister's latest proclamations. We break down the regional data and the political narrative that is emerging as West Bengal decides its future in this high-octane 2026 Assembly Election.