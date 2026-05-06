Bengal Election 2026 BJP’s CM Race Heats Up; Top 3 Contenders Revealed
As Bengal Election 2026 draws closer, BJP’s search for its chief ministerial face is gaining momentum. Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya, and Agnimitra Paul have emerged as the top contenders in the high-stakes race.
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As Bengal Election 2026 draws closer, BJP’s search for its chief ministerial face is gaining momentum. Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya, and Agnimitra Paul have emerged as the top contenders in the high-stakes race.