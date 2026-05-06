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Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why

US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar

Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash, watch

Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence

Bengal News: 'Kick Her Out': Mahesh Jethmalani Slams CM Mamata Over Resignation Row

Bengal News: 'Kick Her Out': Mahesh Jethmalani Slams CM Mamata Over Resignation Row

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Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

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Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

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Updated: May 06, 2026, 10:14 AM IST

Bengal Election 2026 BJP’s CM Race Heats Up; Top 3 Contenders Revealed

As Bengal Election 2026 draws closer, BJP’s search for its chief ministerial face is gaining momentum. Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya, and Agnimitra Paul have emerged as the top contenders in the high-stakes race.

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As Bengal Election 2026 draws closer, BJP’s search for its chief ministerial face is gaining momentum. Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya, and Agnimitra Paul have emerged as the top contenders in the high-stakes race.

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Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why
US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar
Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash, watch
Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts near BSF bases: 'These are BJP designs', WATCH
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's shocker on twin blasts: 'BJP designs'
Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China calls US-Israel strikes on Iran “illegitimate,” says ceasefire “indispensable” for stability
Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 out soon: How to check scorecard at cbse.gov.in, download marksheets from UMANG, DigiLocker
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 out soon: How to check scorecard at @cbse.gov.in, down
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Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
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