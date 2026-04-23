Bengal Election 2026 BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul Car Attacked In Asansol Rear Window Shattered

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INDIA
Tension has flared up in West Bengal during the seventh phase of polling after the vehicle of BJP leader and candidate Agnimitra Paul was targeted in Asansol. Reports indicate that the rear window of her car was completely shattered after stones were pelted by unidentified miscreants.