Bengal Election 2026 BJP Alleges EVM Buttons Taped In West Bengal Election 2026
The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission alleging that EVM buttons were strategically taped to prevent voters from choosing their candidates in the Falta area of Diamond Harbour.
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The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission alleging that EVM buttons were strategically taped to prevent voters from choosing their candidates in the Falta area of Diamond Harbour.