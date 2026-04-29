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Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Bengal Election 2026 BJP Alleges EVM Buttons Taped In West Bengal Election 2026

The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission alleging that EVM buttons were strategically taped to prevent voters from choosing their candidates in the Falta area of Diamond Harbour.

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    The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission alleging that EVM buttons were strategically taped to prevent voters from choosing their candidates in the Falta area of Diamond Harbour.

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