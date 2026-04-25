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Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 08:56 PM IST

Bengal Election 2026 Amit Shah Says BJP Will Win 110 Seats In Phase 1 Promises CAA In Bengal

In a major development during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a bold prediction, asserting that the BJP will win 110 of the 152 seats covered in the initial polling phases. Speaking at a high-decibel rally, Shah credited the party's projected success to a massive groundswell of support and a desire for "Ashol Poriborton" (real change) among the electorate. He emphasized that the early trends indicate a clear mandate against the incumbent government, setting a confident tone for the remaining phases of the election. A central highlight of the Home Minister's address was the renewed promise to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal. Shah reiterated the party's commitment to providing citizenship to refugee communities, framing it as a core pillar of the BJP's vision for the state. By making CAA a focal point of his campaign, Shah aimed to consolidate support among key demographic groups while challenging the opposition's stance on national security and identity.

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In a major development during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a bold prediction, asserting that the BJP will win 110 of the 152 seats covered in the initial polling phases. Speaking at a high-decibel rally, Shah credited the party's projected success to a massive groundswell of support and a desire for "Ashol Poriborton" (real change) among the electorate. He emphasized that the early trends indicate a clear mandate against the incumbent government, setting a confident tone for the remaining phases of the election.

A central highlight of the Home Minister's address was the renewed promise to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal. Shah reiterated the party's commitment to providing citizenship to refugee communities, framing it as a core pillar of the BJP's vision for the state. By making CAA a focal point of his campaign, Shah aimed to consolidate support among key demographic groups while challenging the opposition's stance on national security and identity.

Amit Shah
West Bengal Election 2026
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